VIJAYAPURA: Deputy Commissioner Anand K. issued the instructions at a meeting with sugar factory representatives at his office on Thursday. He told mills to prepare payment plans in advance, saying farmers were already under strain because of drought. He said payments must reach farmers on time and no dues should remain unpaid.

Transparent weighing

Anand directed factory managers to make both cane weighing and payments transparent. He said weighing machines and their seals must be inspected carefully to prevent errors. A committee that includes farmer representatives has already been formed to check the weighing system every 15 days.

He told factories to post staff who speak the local language so that farmers can get clear information at any hour. Staff should address problems on the spot and make sure farmers receive accurate information.

Safety and sanitation

Anand also asked factories to maintain cleanliness, provide water and keep sanitation facilities in order. He said worker safety should be a priority and staff should receive clear instructions to prevent accidents and keep operations running properly.

Food and Civil Supplies Deputy Director Vinayakumar Patil, Agriculture Assistant Director Shivanagowda C. and Cooperative Department Deputy Registrar Bhagyashree attended the meeting with sugar factory representatives.

Weighing checks and camera coverage

Factories must keep CCTV cameras working at all times inside and outside their premises, including at weighing centres. Anand directed mills to record the cane crushing process, provide a live feed to the Food Department and set up a display for public viewing. The committee must keep the public informed about its weighing checks.