Sudhakar chooses silence amid Congress rift

CH NEWS, CHIKKABALLAPURA The political differences between Chikkaballapura MLA Pradeep Eshwar and Chintamani MLA Dr. M.C. Sudhakar have intensified, with Eshwar continuing his criticism of Sudhakar on social media. Eshwar has accused Sudhakar of targeting Dalits, minorities and backward classes and alleged that party positions were being given to relatives. He also criticised Sudhakar for targeting senior Congress leader K.H. Muniyappa and Raju Gowda, the party's candidate from Sidlaghatta. Eshwar has declared that his battle against Sudhakar will continue. Sudhakar, however, has chosen not to engage in a public exchange. Responding briefly, he said his silence should not be considered weakness. He said the Congress party had recognised his work and appointed him as a minister. He added that Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and the KPCC President were aware of the situation and would take an appropriate decision. Sudhakar also held a meeting with his supporters in Chikkaballapura and advised them not to make public statements against party leaders. He said such statements could embarrass the party and its leadership. He asked supporters to raise their concerns through party forums instead of making statements in public. He also said the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President were already aware of the developments and urged everyone not to act in haste. The dispute has become a visible internal issue within Chikkaballapura Congress, following days of public exchanges between the two leaders. With Eshwar continuing his public criticism and Sudhakar waiting for the party leadership's response, attention is now on how the Congress leadership will address the differences between the two leaders. Highlights • Public social media verbal duel escalates • Serious allegations of caste bias raised • Minister Sudhakar adopts calculated silent stance • High command intervention awaited by leaders • Supporters advised against public statements • Senior party leaders monitoring internal crisis