Students shine in Bapuji Essay competition

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Students from various educational institutions have excelled in the district-level Bapuji Essay Competition organised by the Department of Information and Public Relations to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The competition was conducted in three categories, high school, pre-university and degree/postgraduate, to encourage students and youth to learn about Gandhi's life, his role in the freedom movement, simplicity, non-violence, communal harmony and his efforts towards the eradication of untouchability. In the high school category, Prema K Biradar, a Class 10 student of Government High School, Suragihalli, Sindagi taluk, secured first place. Renuka M. Keskar, Class 10 student of Jalnagar Government High School, Vijayapura, secured second place, while Srushti Biradar, Class 9 student of PM Shri Karnataka Public School, Kerutagi, secured third place. In the PUC category, Prajwal N Harindral, a II PUC student of Harvard Science PU College, Muddebihal, bagged first place. Heena Kausar Mulimani, a II PUC student of Government PU College for Girls, Vijayapura, secured second place. Amulya Daddimani of SS PU College, Babaleshwar, and Daneshwari Telagi of Government PU College, Kudagi, jointly secured third place.In the degree and postgraduate category, Maddappa Karike of Government First Grade College, Vijayapura, won first place. Sangeetha Meti, BA student of Government First Grade College, Zalaki, and Savitri Giddappagol, MA student of Akkamahadevi Women's University, Vijayapura, jointly secured second place. Smitha Dobale, BSc student of Government First Grade College, Vijayapura, secured third place.The Department of Information and Public Relations announced the winners in an official release.