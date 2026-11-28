MYSURU: A protest was held at Ramaswamy Circle in Mysuru on Saturday under the leadership of AIDSO, demanding the fulfilment of the justifiable demands of ASHA workers.

Addressing the protest, AIDSO State Treasurer Subhash Bettadakoppa said for the past 12 days, undeterred by rain, cold and sun, ASHA workers have been staging a relentless struggle at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park. This is an inspiration to students. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, who worked for the upliftment of women and backward communities, AIDSO completely supports the struggle of ASHA mothers who are conducting an indefinite strike along with their children.

The government, which has a budget of Rs 4.5 lakh crore, is not fixing the minimum wage of Rs 15,000 demanded by ASHA workers. Instead of fulfilling the demands of ASHA workers, ministers, including the Chief Minister, are making irresponsible statements. The government that says ‘Save the Constitution’ is showing an anti-constitutional stance.

Noted writer N. Divakar said calling it blackmail when the working class fights for their wages is an extremely irresponsible statement, and it is an insult to the ASHA workers who go door-to-door for 8 to 10 hours rendering humanitarian service. A scientific monthly wage must be implemented immediately.

A wage that matches the work

Prof Kalachannegowda, retired principal of Maharaja’s College said ASHA workers did not launch a strike suddenly; they have appealed peacefully several times. The government has not kept the word it gave last time. The government is reaping many benefits from ASHA workers. The government does not have a mother’s heart. A wage commensurate with their hard work must be fixed immediately.

Dr E. Rathi Rao from Forum Against Atrocities on Women said during the COVID period, they went from street to street and saved many lives. They fully support their struggle. The Rs 15,000 that ASHA workers are asking for is too little; a wage of Rs 40,000 should be fixed for their hard work.

Dr Hemalatha H.M., retired Professor of Women’s Studies, Akkamahadevi Women’s University, said receiving a wage commensurate with one’s labour is a fundamental right. By not fulfilling the minimum demand of ASHA workers, the government is showing its negligent attitude.

The protest was presided over by AIDSO District Secretary Nithin.

On this occasion, retired professors of Maharaja’s College Latha Biddappa, Sridevi, retired principal of Sarada Vilas B.Ed College Roopa Rao, theatre director Sumathi K.R., social activist Nanda Halemane, AIDSO State Secretariat members Thulajaram, Preethi, and office-bearers Swathi, Hemalatha, Chandrika, Anjali, Nandish, Deeksha, Jnanesh, and college students participated.