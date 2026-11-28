MYSURU: The National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru, in association with Youth for Seva, successfully organised the 5-km marathon ‘Run for Healthy Lungs’ at NIE North Campus in Mysuru on Saturday.

The event was organised with a strong commitment to promoting public health, raising awareness about the importance of healthy lungs and encouraging the community to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Organised as part of CSELESTRA, the departmental festival of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at NIE, the marathon brought together students, fitness enthusiasts and members of the community for a meaningful social cause. The initiative highlighted the importance of physical activity, preventive healthcare and collective responsibility in building a healthier society.

The marathon aimed to spread awareness about the need to prioritise health and well-being in everyday life. Through the 5-km run, participants conveyed the message that maintaining good health is not merely an individual responsibility but also a shared commitment towards the welfare of society. The event encouraged people to make fitness a regular part of their lives and inspired the younger generation to take an active role in promoting community health.

The successful completion of the marathon reflected the spirit of unity, service and social responsibility demonstrated by the organisers, volunteers and participants. The initiative also highlighted the role of educational institutions in going beyond academics to address important social issues and create meaningful awareness among the public.

The event was supported by Tribal Brew Daily as the Title Sponsor, Narayana Health as the Hospital Partner and Arnold Fitness as the Fitness Partner. Tribal Coffee also extended its support to the initiative.