MYSURU: Sponsored by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, New Delhi, and organised by JSS Mysore Urban Haat-JSS Mahavidyapeetha, the State Handloom Expo – “Hathkargha Utsav – My Handloom, My Pride” will be held for 14 days, from December 1 to 14, 2026, at JSS Mysore Urban Haat, Hebbal Industrial Area, Ring Road, Mysuru.

The primary objective of this exhibition is to provide a direct marketing platform for traditional and diverse handloom products manufactured by handloom weavers and weavers’ cooperative societies, promote and preserve India’s rich handloom traditions, and strengthen the economic empowerment and livelihood opportunities of the weaving community.

More than 60 handloom weavers and representatives of weavers’ cooperative societies from various states across India are expected to participate in the expo. They will directly showcase and market their exclusively handwoven, authentic and quality products to customers, offering visitors an opportunity to interact with the weavers and understand the craftsmanship behind each creation. The exhibition will showcase an extensive range of India’s renowned handloom products, offering something special for every handloom enthusiast. From Karnataka, the famous Molakalmuru sarees, Ilkal sarees, silk sarees, cotton sarees, embroidered sarees, bedsheets and other products will be on sale.