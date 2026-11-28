MYSURU: Health-related information should be communicated in simple language so that ordinary people can easily understand and benefit from it, said renowned gastroenterologist Dr T.H. Anjanappa.

He was delivering the keynote address after inaugurating the regional conference of the Association of Alliance Clubs International, organised under the theme ‘Health is Wealth’ at the Sir M.V. Auditorium of the Institution of Engineers on JLB Road here on Saturday.

Dr Anjanappa pointed out that several scientific and medical terms were difficult for the common people to understand. He cited the recent release of a book on Kannada medical terminology by Dr Bhagavan, Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, as a good initiative to make healthcare-related information more accessible to the public. Such efforts would help bridge the communication gap between medical professionals and the general public.

Alliance International Secretary Nagaraja V. Bairi welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory address.

District Governor Mahabaleshwara Bairi, former Governor Siri Balu, Deputy Governors N. Gangadharappa and Shalini Bairi, District Cabinet Secretary C.B. Srisaila, Treasurer K. Raghuram Vajpayee, Public Relations Officer Krishnoji Rao, Ambassador Shobha Siribalu, Regional Presidents K.B. Lingaraju, Saraswathi and Mahadevu, and Regional Conference Secretary Dr Y.D. Rajanna were among those present.

Alliance Club presidents N. Bettegowda (Nalwadi), K.K. Jayaram (J.P. Nagar), Umrana Ismail (Rajiv Nagar), P.V. Srinivas Ramesh (Krishnadevaraya), A.R. Nandeesh (Hebbal Friends), Sameera Sultana (Imperial), Dr H.S. Niranjan Babu (Yuvaraja), T. Thyagaraju (Karunadu), Jyothi Nagaraju (Bannur) and M.S. Sowmya Gurukar (Genius), along with Jayalakshmi Lingaraju, also participated.

Shashidhar Eechagere, K.T. Hanumanthu, K. Chandrashekar, Edayur Sameeulla, Mahalingegowda and members of all the ten participating clubs were present.

Sameera Sultana administered the Alliance pledge.