MYSURU: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the ‘ITC Centre of Excellence – Hospitality’, a professional training centre located on Kalidasa Road in the city, along with Praveen Kumar, General Manager of ITC Limited’s Mysuru division.

The centre has been established under ITC’s ‘Aashirvaad Bhavishya Jyothi’ programme in partnership with the Pratham Education Foundation. It aims to equip young people in Mysuru district with industry-relevant skills and meet the growing demand for trained professionals in the hospitality sector.

Speaking after the inauguration, Yaduveer said skill development would play a crucial role in realising the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. He emphasised that academic learning must be complemented by practical, industry-oriented training to prepare young people for emerging employment opportunities.

Mysuru, a prominent historical and cultural destination attracting tourists from across India and abroad, offers immense potential for growth in the hospitality and tourism sectors, he said. A skilled workforce is essential to support this growth and enhance the overall experience of visitors to the city.

Calling upon young people to explore career opportunities in emerging sectors such as hospitality and construction instead of limiting themselves to traditional government jobs, Yaduveer appreciated ITC’s commitment to youth empowerment, professional training and employment generation in Mysuru district.

Around 300 youngsters participated in the programme. A job fair organised on the occasion saw the participation of around eight employers from the hospitality and financial sectors, who shortlisted eligible candidates for employment.

ITC Limited representatives Harish Babu, Channaveeresh and Manoj M., Pratham Education Foundation representatives Hemani, Shashidhar and Vishweshwarayya, Venkatesh Murthy, Principal of Vishweshwarayya ITI College, Suraj, Principal of Gokulam BSS ITI, and Shivakumar, Principal of Mysuru Rural ITI College, were among those present.