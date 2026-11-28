MYSURU: Extending its support to the ongoing protest by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, the Mysuru Kannada Vedike staged a demonstration in front of the old Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Saturday.

The protest, led by Vedike president S. Balakrishna, saw members raising slogans against the government and demanding the immediate fulfilment of the legitimate demands of ASHA workers.

The protesters pointed out that ASHA workers had been tirelessly serving communities since the COVID-19 pandemic, visiting villages and looking after the health and well-being of pregnant women, new mothers, children and senior citizens.

They have been at the forefront of vaccination drives, health check-ups and public awareness campaigns. Despite risking their lives and working tirelessly for public welfare, they continue to be denied adequate honorarium and basic facilities, the protesters alleged.

With the prices of essential commodities rising steadily, it has become increasingly difficult for ASHA workers to run their families on the meagre honorarium they receive, they said. “Elected representatives should not restrict themselves to sitting in offices and posing for photographs. They must respond to people’s problems. The ASHA workers’ agitation is justified, and all public representatives should extend their support and raise the issue in the Legislative Assembly,” he demanded.

Gurubasappa, Bogadi Siddegowda, Palace Babu, LIC Siddappa, Govindaraju, Beeda Babu, Honakere Swamy, Kaveramma, Malini, Ramesh, Gopi, Chinnappa, Shivegowda, Harish, Shivakumar Swamy, Sai Chamaraju, Mahadev, Sunil, Swamy Guide and Harish Kumar were among those who participated in the protest.