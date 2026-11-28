MYSURU: Organisations should actively work towards the welfare and development of society, and the social initiatives undertaken by the Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike in protecting the interests of Kannada language, land, water and Kannadigas serve as an inspiration for youth organisations, said Chamundeshwari Assembly MLA G.T. Devegowda.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day Kannada festival organised by the Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike at J.K. Grounds here on Saturday, he lauded the efforts of the organisation’s State president Rajshekar, and said that his commitment to education, healthcare and women’s empowerment over the past several years was reflected in the numerous welfare activities undertaken by the organisation. The Vedike has been providing healthcare services to government schoolchildren, distributing educational materials, organising sports events for youth, and offering sewing machines free of cost to economically disadvantaged women. It has also extended assistance to old-age homes by supplying groceries and other essential items.

Through such initiatives, the organisation has demonstrated how a social group can actively contribute to community welfare.

Describing the festival, organised through collective leadership, as commendable, the MLA promised that he would extend his full support to all the social welfare initiatives undertaken by Rajshekar and the organisation.

Chamaraja Assembly MLA K. Harish Gowda distributed school bags and educational materials free of cost to government schoolchildren and appreciated the social service activities of the Vedike. Sri Immadi Guruling Swamiji, who inaugurated the programme, said the Vedike had carved out a distinct identity in society through its public welfare activities over the past seven years.

Srinivas Guruji, Administrative Officer of Sri Yoganarasimha Temple, inaugurated the health check-up camp and appreciated Rajshekar’s sustained efforts towards social welfare.

He observed that sports foster friendship, harmony and affection among people. Through sports activities, Rajshekar was making valuable efforts to bring society together, he said, wishing the programme success.

On the occasion, MLA G.T. Devegowda formally inaugurated the cricket tournament by tossing the coin and wielding the bat.

Kannadambe Rakshana Vedike State Treasurer Nanjunda, Women’s Wing president Tara, Joint Secretary Chennanaik, Labour Wing District president Shashikala, Kikkeri Kiran and other office-bearers were present.