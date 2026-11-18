KALABURAGI: Persons with disabilities are equally capable of achieving success in life, and determination and strong willpower can help them overcome challenges, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasagi.

He was speaking after inaugurating sports and cultural competitions organised as part of the 2026 World Disability Day celebrations at Chandrashekhar Patil District Stadium in Kalaburagi.

Expressing happiness over participating in the programme despite his busy official schedule, he said events of this nature inspire participants and encourage them to face life with enthusiasm. He stressed that taking part in competitions with a positive attitude was more important than winning prizes.

He urged the participants to display true sportsmanship and take part in all activities with enthusiasm. He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Health Department, which provided first-aid kits, energy drinks and drinking water to ensure the participants’ comfort and safety.

A first for Karnataka

In his introductory address, District Disabled Welfare Officer Sadiq Hussain Khan said Kalaburagi district had taken the initiative in 2026 to organise a sports meet exclusively for athletes with disabilities for the first time in Karnataka. He said the event was being conducted successfully with the cooperation of the district administration.

The programme was jointly organised by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority and several government departments, including Women and Child Development, Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens, Youth Empowerment and Sports, and Kannada and Culture.

Voluntary organisations working for persons with disabilities, along with MRW, URW and VRW staff, also extended their support. Several officials and representatives of voluntary organisations attended the event, including Rajshekhar Gonayak, Lingaraj Tarfel, Srimant Revur, Zakir Hussain, Siddharth Korwar, Raju Shakapur, Dr. Lokesh and Venkatesh Patil.