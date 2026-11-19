MYSURU: Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah called upon Congress leaders and workers to work unitedly to strengthen the party by consolidating its organisational structure at the grassroots level.

Addressing a meeting with the presidents of the Mysuru City and District Rural Congress Committees and key party leaders here on Thursday, he discussed ways to intensify organisational activities, the role of party workers and the future course of action to strengthen the party. Party workers must maintain constant contact with the people and effectively communicate the Congress ideology, its pro-people programmes and the achievements of the State government, he said.

Assuring recognition to those working sincerely for the party, he said efforts would be made to provide appropriate positions and opportunities to dedicated workers and leaders. The party would recognise and reward the organisational efforts and services of every individual, he added.

Emphasising the importance of regular communication and coordination within the party, Dr. Yathindra said meetings would be held at least once a month to review organisational progress, discuss the concerns of party workers and plan party activities.

He also called upon party leaders and workers to take collective responsibility for organising the forthcoming Constitution Day celebrations in Mysuru on a grand scale. He urged them to ensure large public participation and make the event meaningful and successful.

KPCC Vice-President M. Narayanaswamy, Mysuru City Congress Committee President R. Murthy, Mysuru District Rural Congress Committee President Beerihundi Basavanna and former president Dr. B.J. Vijay Kumar, among other party leaders, were present.