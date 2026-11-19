MYSURU: The sixth-day programme of National Library Week-2026 was organised at the People’s Park Library here on Thursday, featuring an interactive session on the theme “Libraries for All – Reading, Learning, Unity and Progress.”

Dr. Sunil M.V., Professor in the Systems and General Management Department at the SDM Institute for Management Development (SDMIMD) and a member of the District Library Authority, Mysuru, inaugurated the interactive session by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that libraries play a vital role in promoting social harmony, equality and progress and urged everyone to make effective use of library facilities. He conveyed the message that an enlightened and progressive society can be built through reading, stressing the theme, “Libraries for All, Knowledge for Everyone.”

Dr. N.S. Harinarayana, President and Senior Professor, Department of Library and Information Science, University of Mysore, Manasagangotri, expressed concern over the declining reading habit among people. He highlighted the importance of libraries, their effective utilisation and the need to acquire knowledge through reading. People should come out of the misconception that social media alone can provide comprehensive knowledge, he said. Libraries are temples of knowledge, particularly for students, and play a crucial role in shaping their future, he added.

Dr. C.P. Ramashesha, retired Librarian, University of Mysore, Manasagangotri, and member of the City Library Authority, said libraries were the first stepping stones to learning and provided a strong foundation for acquiring knowledge.

Dr. Nagaraju S., retired Librarian, Regional Institute of Education, Manasagangotri, Mysuru, and member of the City Library Authority, said libraries should serve as treasure houses of knowledge, offering equal opportunities to everyone.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s message of unity in diversity, he said libraries had the power to bring people from different backgrounds together on a common platform. They should also play an important role in bridging the digital divide, he observed.

Basappa K.L., President of the Mysore Library and Information Science Association (MyLISA) and Librarian at Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering, Manasagangotri, Mysuru, spoke about the growth of libraries, the importance of reading and changing methods of learning. He urged people to cultivate the reading habit and make the best use of libraries to become knowledgeable citizens.

Deputy Director of City Central Library B. Manjunath, Deputy Director of District Central Library Suma B. Kodihalli, City Library Authority member and retired Deputy Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Ramesh Narasaiah, and Anil, founder of Balya Foundation, were present on the dais.

Kusuma M., Library Assistant at the City Central Library, compered the programme. Dr. Jayakumar of Government First Grade College, Hullalli, Chamarajanagar, and member of MyLISA, welcomed the gathering. Nandeesh, Librarian at AYUSH and Secretary of MyLISA, proposed the vote of thanks.