MYSURU: Team Mysuru will organise the seventh week of its ongoing programme for the scientific and dignified disposal of old photographs of deities, idols and other religious articles on Sunday, November 22 from 7.30 am to 9.30 am at Lavakusha Park, opposite Viveka Excel Academy, G and H Block, Kuvempunagar, Mysuru.

An appeal to the public

Team Mysuru has appealed to the public not to discard old or unusable photographs of deities, idols and other religious articles in public places, near peepal trees, around temples or at other inappropriate locations. With the objective of respecting religious sentiments, the team will ensure that such photographs, idols and related religious articles are disposed of in a scientific and dignified manner.

The public has been requested to bring old photographs of deities, idols and other religious articles lying unused in their homes to the designated collection point and extend their cooperation to the initiative. For further details, contact 9880837370 or 7411956514.