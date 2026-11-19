MYSURU: Education must go hand in hand with good conduct and values in shaping children’s personalities, said Nagaraj V. Bairi, district president of the Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kannada Rajyotsava and Children’s Day celebrations organised by the district unit of the Karnataka State Children’s Literature Parishat at the KPS School here on Thursday, Bairi emphasised the need to preserve and promote Kannada, and said that instead of merely talking about developing the language, people should actively use it in their daily lives. This would help pass on the rich 5,000‑year-old linguistic heritage to future generations.

He urged Kannadigas to cultivate pride in their mother tongue, taking inspiration from the people of Tamil Nadu, who demonstrate strong attachment to their language. Students should decide on their career aspirations while still in high school and work towards realising their dreams, he said.

Interacting with students through a series of questions, he sought to understand their ambitions, asking how many wished to become doctors, engineers, teachers, military personnel, police officers, Deputy Commissioners, tahsildars and judges.

He also asked about their family backgrounds and agricultural landholdings to encourage them to think about their future.

He explained that students could join the armed forces after completing SSLC or PUC. However, those aspiring to become commissioned officers in the military could appear for and clear the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination.

Yadugiri Gopalan and team, along with H.C. Siri and students, presented cultural programmes.

Akka IAS Academy founder Dr. Shivakumar, M. Shivaswamy, Dr. Vijayakumar and Nazma Tabassum were present.