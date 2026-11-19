MYSURU: Leaders of the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency met newly appointed Mysuru City Police Commissioner N. Vishnuvardhan and urged him to take stringent measures to curb rising criminal activities and the drug menace in the constituency.

During the meeting, the delegation brought to his attention the growing incidence of drug abuse among youngsters and students, increasing criminal activities and traffic-related problems, including encroachments on pedestrian pathways.

The leaders expressed serious concern over reports of even children studying in Classes 7 and 8 falling prey to the drug network. They said protecting young children from substance abuse and safeguarding their future was a collective responsibility.

They also drew the Commissioner’s attention to serious incidents involving the murder of 16 persons belonging to the same community.

The delegation urged the police department to take stringent action to make the Narasimharaja Assembly constituency free from drugs and crime. They sought strict legal action against those involved in the sale and transportation of narcotic substances and called for intensified surveillance around schools and colleges to prevent drug peddling and substance abuse among students.

The leaders also highlighted traffic congestion and encroachments on pedestrian pathways, which were causing inconvenience to the public.

Submitting a representation to Commissioner Vishnuvardhan, they sought greater police cooperation in creating a safe and peaceful atmosphere where residents could live without fear.

Former Mayor Sandesh Swamy, Narasimharaja Assembly constituency president Smart Manjunath, State Minority Morcha president Dr. Anil Thomas, Mysuru City Vice-President Su. Murali, secretary Srikanthamurthy, former president Bhanuprakash, former OBC president Jagadeesh, Prabhakar Sindhi, Yathindra and leaders from Giriyabovi Palya were among those present.

The delegation said its collective resolve was to transform the Narasimharaja constituency into a drug-free, crime-free and safe place for all residents.