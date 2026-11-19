MYSURU: A State-wide campaign highlighting the life and contributions of Vachana Pitamaha F.G. Halakatti will be organised at all district headquarters under the leadership and guidance of Suttur Mutt. The first programme will be held in Mysuru on January 3, 2027, said Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil.

The Minister visited Suttur Mutt here on Thursday and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. On the occasion, he presented six re-edited volumes of Shivanubhava, the journal originally edited by F.G. Halakatti, to the seer.

The Minister also discussed the outline of the proposed campaign with the Swamiji.

As part of the initiative, seminars and lectures highlighting Halakatti’s life and achievements will be organised in all districts. The final district-level programme will be held in Vijayapura on April 26, 2027.

The campaign will culminate in a State-level programme in Bengaluru on May 16, 2027, when all 35 volumes of Shivanubhava will be formally released, the Minister said.

Senior scholar Dr. Krishna Kolhar Kulkarni, office-bearers of the F.G. Halakatti Research Centre, former Bengaluru Deputy Mayor C.S. Puttaraju, leaders Mallikarjun and Mahantesh Biradar, among others, were present.