MYSURU: In a major opportunity for litigants to resolve pending disputes without prolonged legal battles, a National Lok Adalat will be held in all courts across Mysuru district on December 12, offering a speedy, cost-effective and hassle-free settlement mechanism through mutual consent.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, Principal District and Sessions Judge Jayant Kumar said the Lok Adalat was being organised by the District Legal Services Authority under the guidance of the National Legal Services Authority and the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority. The initiative aims to settle compoundable cases pending before courts, as well as pre-litigation disputes, through mutual discussions and amicable negotiations, thereby reducing the burden on courts and providing speedy justice to the public.

A wide range of cases can be taken up for settlement, including cheque dishonour cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery disputes, labour disputes, motor accident compensation claims, electricity and water bill disputes, matrimonial cases and other compoundable civil matters. Consumer disputes, cases relating to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and other pre-litigation matters can also be resolved through the Lok Adalat.

Over 81,000 cases settled in September Lok Adalat

Highlighting the success of previous Lok Adalats, Jayant Kumar said three National Lok Adalats had already been conducted in 2026.

At the Lok Adalat held on September 19, a total of 1,34,313 cases pending before courts and 6,733 pre-litigation cases were taken up in Mysuru district. Of these, 81,797 cases, including court-pending and pre-litigation matters, were successfully settled.

Senior Civil Judge and Member-Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nagaraj Siddappa Ankasadoddi, said litigants would not have to pay any court fee for cases settled through the Lok Adalat. If court fees had already been paid, the amount could be refunded in accordance with the rules after settlement.

He explained that decisions arrived at with the consent of both parties would be final and binding, with no provision for appeal against such settlements.

“Settlement through Lok Adalat saves considerable time and money for litigants while also reducing the pendency of cases in courts,” he said.

He added that amicable settlements would help preserve cordial relationships between disputing parties, unlike prolonged litigation, and appealed to the public to take advantage of the opportunity.

50% concession on traffic fines

In a significant relief to vehicle owners, a 50% concession will be offered on pending traffic e-challan fines registered with the Police Department and the Transport Department. The special concession will be available from November 21 to December 11, enabling motorists to clear their pending dues at reduced rates.

Addressing the media, Mysuru City Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K.S. Sundar Raj said the government had issued a notification extending the 50% concession to traffic violation cases registered by the Traffic Police and cases booked by the Transport Department between 1991 and 2025.

He urged motorists to utilise the special concession and settle their pending challans within the stipulated period.

Sundar Raj said that during the Lok Adalat held on July 11, 2026, as many as 2,75,853 traffic challan cases were settled, resulting in the collection of ₹6,89,97,350 in fines.

Additionally, 18,000 e-challan cases were settled, through which ₹94,350 was collected.

He reiterated that the 50% concession on traffic and Transport Department fines was a special opportunity and urged vehicle owners to clear their pending dues.

Members of the public can contact the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority for details regarding the National Lok Adalat.

Additional Superintendent of Police C. Mallik and other police officials were present at the press conference.