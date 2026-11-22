JAIPUR: The removal of around 50 streetlights from a village in Rajasthan’s Tonk district has triggered controversy, with residents alleging that the lights were taken down after a BJP-supported candidate lost the recent panchayat elections. Videos purportedly showing workers removing the lights from electricity poles have circulated online, raising questions over the timing of the action.

The incident reportedly took place in villages and hamlets under the Peeplu Panchayat Samiti area. Priyanka Sharma, wife of Alok Sharma, who works as personal assistant to Niwai MLA Ramsahay Verma, contested from Ward 2 as the BJP candidate. According to a local ward panch, Kajod Prajapat, Sharma arranged the installation of approximately 50 streetlights on October 24 after noticing poorly lit residential areas during her election campaign.

The lights were reportedly removed following her defeat in the polls. Residents have questioned why the removal took place after the election, particularly when the installations had been made to improve lighting in the area. However, the claims surrounding the timing and circumstances of the removal have not been independently confirmed.

Electricity department officials maintained that the streetlights had been installed illegally. Residents, meanwhile, have raised concerns about the sudden action and its impact on public lighting.

The controversy comes amid a broader political discussion over the outcome of Rajasthan’s rural local body elections. While the BJP performed strongly in urban local body polls, the Congress made significant gains in the panchayat elections. The Congress won 794 of the 1,271 zila parishad seats and 3,758 of the 7,520 panchayat samiti seats. The BJP secured 357 zila parishad seats and 2,213 panchayat samiti seats, while the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won 51 and 497 seats, respectively.