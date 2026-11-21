KOPPAL: The Department of Information and Public Relations, Koppal, in association with Sri Guru Puttaraja Swara Sangeetha and Kala Samskruthika Samsthe, Hanumasagara, organised cultural awareness programmes to educate people about various government welfare schemes in Guduru and Mailapura villages of Karatagi taluk.

In Guduru village, the programme was inaugurated near Sri Hemareddy Mallamma Circle. Village elders Rudragowda and Hanumantappa formally launched the event by playing the traditional tamate drum.

Artists from the cultural troupe presented street plays and awareness performances highlighting the government’s five guarantee schemes and various welfare programmes implemented by different government departments. The performances aimed to explain the benefits of these schemes and encourage eligible beneficiaries to make use of them.

Programme in Mailapura

A similar programme was organised in Mailapura village near the Dalit Sangharsha Samithi signboard. Former Gram Panchayat Vice-President Lingaraj Gowdru and Gram Panchayat staff member Basavaraja inaugurated the programme by playing the tamate.

Artists Siddappa Kalalabandi, Devappa Tingunti, Sukamuniyappa Gadagi, Shashikumara Madara, Nagaraja Nidagundi, Sharif Saab Nadaf, Mahalakshmi Harijana and Lakshmavva Sandimani participated in the awareness campaign.

The troupe president, Venkatesha Hosamani, and other members of the Hanumasagara cultural team presented street plays and awareness songs explaining government schemes to villagers.

The initiative aimed to take information about welfare programmes directly to rural communities through traditional art forms, making it easier for people to understand the schemes and access available benefits.