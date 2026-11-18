SHIVAMOGGA: MP B.Y. Raghavendra has challenged District In-charge Minister Madhu Bangarappa to stop personal criticism and participate in an open discussion on Shivamogga’s development, supported by official records.

Speaking to reporters at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Raghavendra said political leaders should focus on development rather than accusations and counter-accusations, particularly over the functioning of Shivamogga Airport.

Explaining the flight operations under the UDAN scheme, he said services had operated for three years, followed by a one-year break to assess the possibility of introducing other flights. He said efforts were being made to restore connectivity on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga and Shivamogga-Hyderabad routes.

Raghavendra said Star Air had written to the State Government expressing its willingness to operate flights between Bengaluru and Shivamogga if Viability Gap Funding (VGF) was provided. He had forwarded the proposal to then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and discussed the matter with Infrastructure Department Commissioner Vishal. He also planned to meet the Chief Minister personally in Bengaluru.

Dismissing allegations concerning land around the airport and claims involving former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, the MP said such accusations were unnecessary. He challenged his critics to prove any land ownership by his family in the airport’s vicinity.

Welcoming the progress of night-landing facilities, Raghavendra said the government was allocating ₹5‑6 crore for the work. Land-related requirements, including forest land acquisition and alternative land arrangements, had been addressed during Yediyurappa’s tenure.

Concrete work has been completed and antennas installed. An aircraft is expected to arrive within a week for a trial run, he said.

Emphasising cooperation, Raghavendra urged the State Government to resolve pending concerns and work towards restarting regular flight services for the benefit of the public.