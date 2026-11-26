MYSURU: The State-Level Pre-University College Boys’ and Girls’ Football Tournament for the academic year 2026–27, jointly organised by the Department of School Education (Pre-University), Government of Karnataka, Mysuru District, and the Mysuru District Physical Education Lecturers’ Association, in association with St. Philomena’s Educational Society, was inaugurated in a grand manner at the Indoor Auditorium of St. Philomena’s College in Mysuru on Wednesday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, Bishop of Mysore, by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

In her address, Deputy Director of PU Education Nagamma highlighted that state-level tournaments provide an excellent platform for identifying and nurturing students’ sporting talents. She urged the participants to aim for national-level representation and appreciated the efforts of the organisers, physical education lecturers, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait emphasised that students should actively participate in sports, cultural activities and social service alongside academics. He said sports develop discipline, leadership, teamwork, unity and self-confidence, and players must accept both victory and defeat with equal sportsmanship and strive for excellence at state and national levels.

Most Rev. Dr. Francis Serrao, Bishop of Mysore, highlighted that education is not merely confined to classroom teaching and textbooks but is a process of bringing out the hidden talents and abilities of students. He opined that sports, libraries, laboratories and cultural activities play a vital role in the holistic development of students and urged them to become responsible citizens with discipline, leadership and human values.

On the occasion, state-level badminton and tennis achievers, Madhusudan and Dr. Harshavardhan of GPUC, Vontikoppal; N. Chandrappa of GPUC, Saragur; and N. Gayathri of GPUC for Girls, were felicitated for their achievements.

A total of 57 teams, comprising 32 boys’ teams and 25 girls’ teams from various districts across Karnataka, are participating in the state-level tournament. The event has been organised with the objective of promoting sportsmanship and a competitive spirit among students. Approximately 1,500 participants, including players, team managers and physical education lecturers, are taking part in the tournament.

Rev. Fr. Naveen Kumar, Treasurer, MDES, Mysuru; Rev. Fr. Dr. Lourd Prasad Joseph, Manager, St. Philomena’s Educational Society; Rev. Fr. Roshan S., Treasurer, St. Philomena’s Educational Society; and Sunil D’Souza, Principal, St. Philomena’s Pre-University College, along with other dignitaries were present.