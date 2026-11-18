MYSURU: Alleging that the State Government has failed to address the long-pending and legitimate demands of sportspersons, the Karnataka Rajya Kreedapatugala Horata Samithi (Karnataka State Sportspersons’ Struggle Committee) has announced an indefinite protest in Bengaluru from November 25.

Announcing the decision, committee president P.B. Lillagodi said the protest would be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to press for measures aimed at improving the welfare, employment opportunities and sporting prospects of athletes, including differently abled sportspersons. The committee has placed seven major demands before the government, seeking policy changes, better financial incentives and improved facilities for sportspersons across the State.

One of its key demands is 3% reservation for sportspersons in direct recruitment to all government departments, without requiring them to appear for additional examinations beyond the prescribed educational qualifications. The committee has also sought 3% reservation in the Police and Forest departments and 5% reservation for differently abled sportspersons in the Women and Child Development Department and the Department for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and Senior Citizens.

It has urged the government to implement the recommendations of the Second Administrative Reforms Commission headed by retired IAS officer T.M. Vijay Bhaskar. The recommendations, according to the committee, include reforms in service rules and improvements in the facilities and benefits available to sportspersons across government departments, including the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

The committee has also demanded that athletes representing the State at State-level, national and international sporting events be honoured with appropriate cash awards during the same financial year. It has pointed out the need to ensure timely recognition and financial encouragement for medal winners. Another important demand relates to the sanction of special casual leave to sportspersons to attend training camps and participate in sporting competitions without affecting their regular service commitments.

Seeking greater financial security for athletes, the committee has demanded free insurance coverage of Rs 20 lakh for sportspersons across Karnataka. It has further called for the removal of the existing age restriction for pension benefits to retired sportspersons and an increase in their monthly pension to Rs 10,000.

Highlighting the specific difficulties faced by differently abled athletes, the committee has sought the appointment of five qualified specialist sports coaches to provide professional training suited to different categories of disabilities.

The committee said these measures were essential to encourage sporting talent, provide employment security and ensure that athletes who bring recognition to the State are not neglected after their sporting careers.