Special meeting to clear delayed e-Khata, building plan applications

Mysuru

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will hold a special programme on October 6 at 11 a.m. to address delays in the processing of building plans and building completion reports (CRs) submitted through the e-Khata and ULMS portals. The programme will be held at the Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Auditorium of the MCC in the presence of the Regional Commissioner and Administrative Officer of MCC and the MCC Commissioner. The initiative has been organised to provide relief to members of the public who have already submitted applications at the MCC headquarters or any of its nine zonal offices, but are facing delays in obtaining building plans, completion reports or sanctions due to various reasons. According to the MCC, only applications that have already been submitted at the headquarters or zonal offices along with the required supporting documents will be taken up for review during the programme. The civic body clarified that no fresh applications will be accepted at the special meeting. Applicants who have already submitted their applications have been requested to be present at the auditorium by 10 a.m. on October 6. The MCC has urged eligible applicants to make use of the special programme to get their pending cases reviewed and resolve difficulties related to building plan and completion report approvals.