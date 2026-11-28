VIJAYAPURA: The Vijayapura City Corporation will organise special e-Khata camps in selected wards across three zones on November 30 to expedite the issuance of electronic property ownership documents.

City Corporation Commissioner Vijay Mekkalaki said obtaining an e-Khata was mandatory for all property owners within the corporation limits. Applications will be accepted at the designated locations between 10 am and 4 pm.

The camps will be organised at the following locations: In Zone 1, the camp will be held at Government Kannada Boys’ Primary School No. 24, behind KHB Colony, Ward No. 6. In Zone 2, it will be conducted at Hanuman Temple in Rambhapur village, Ward No. 17. In Zone 3, covering Wards 21 and 22, the camp will be held at Lakshmi Temple Community Hall in Ganesh Nagar.

Property owners can also submit applications through Karnataka One-Praja Seva Kendras, the corporation’s zonal offices and during visits by corporation staff to their residences. Online applications can be submitted through the official portal, https://eaasthi.karnataka.gov.in.

Documents needed

Applicants must provide a registered property document establishing ownership, a passport-size photograph and any one identity document, such as a Voter ID, PAN card or Aadhaar card. A GPS photograph of the building or vacant site, a copy of the building licence and the current financial year’s property tax payment receipt must also be submitted.

Commissioner Mekkalaki clarified that submitting an Encumbrance Certificate (EC) was not compulsory. However, applicants providing an EC will receive a transactional e-Khata, which facilitates property transactions. Those who do not submit an EC will be issued a non-transactional e-Khata.

He appealed to all property owners within the corporation limits to make use of the special camps and submit their applications along with the required documents to obtain e-Khata without delay.