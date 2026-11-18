Karnataka will launch a pilot project and mobile app within three months to prevent repeated cooking oil use in hotels.

MANGALURU: The Karnataka Government will launch a special mobile application and a pilot project within three months to prevent the repeated use of cooking oil in hotels and food establishments, Health Minister and Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister U.T. Khader announced.

Addressing a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Khader said the initiative aims to ensure the scientific collection and recycling of used cooking oil for manufacturing biodiesel, aviation fuel and soap.

The pilot project will initially cover Mangaluru, Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hubballi. Cooking oil manufacturers, wholesale dealers, large hotels and food processing units will have to record their oil purchases through the proposed application.

To eliminate middlemen, collection agencies licensed by the Food Safety Department will directly supply used oil to manufacturers. This will help hotels receive better prices while preventing the illegal resale of used cooking oil. Measures will also be taken to prevent oil collected from non-vegetarian hotels from being mixed with oil used for religious lamps. Household collection may be introduced in the next phase.

Khader also announced a divisional-level mega job fair at St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, on November 30, from 9 am to 5 pm. Organised by the Department of Skill Development and the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, the fair is expected to attract more than 10,000 job seekers and over 200 companies from six districts. Candidates can register through the Yuva Udyoga Sethu portal. Free transport, parking and refreshments will be provided.

He further said ASHA workers’ demands would be discussed with the Chief Minister and Union Health Minister. Responding to other issues, he defended military recruitment training for minority youth and clarified that no proposal to celebrate Tipu Jayanti was before the government.