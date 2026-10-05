Sowmya Reddy complains over alleged Form-7 misuse

BENGALURU The controversy over the alleged misuse of Form-7 applications during the voter list revision has intensified, with Congress leader Sowmya Reddy filing a complaint at the Jayanagar police station and naming BJP MLA C.K. Ramamurthy. Sowmya Reddy, president of the KPCC Women's Wing, alleged irregularities in the submission of 5,698 Form-7 applications in Jayanagar constituency. She submitted video and photographic material and urged the police to verify the records and take action if violations are established. According to the complaint, more than 4,327 names were proposed for deletion in Gurappanapalya ward. Congress leaders have alleged that the applications were submitted at the direction of BLO Lokesh. These allegations have not been established by an independent investigation. Meanwhile, in Chitradurga, the District Congress Minority Wing submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Ramya and Superintendent of Police Kushal Chouksey, seeking action over allegations that Form-7 applications were used in an attempt to remove around 2,372 minority voters from the electoral rolls. District Congress President M.K. Tajpeer, Minority Wing leader Syed Khuddus and other leaders supported the representation and sought legal action against those responsible if the allegations are found to be true. A separate issue has also been raised in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur Assembly constituency. Congress leaders alleged that a recommendation to remove 16 Muslim voters was made using BJP letterhead. They claimed the voters actually continued to live at the listed addresses and presented some of them before the Tahsildar. Congress Minority Wing president Shahul Hameed has reportedly submitted a complaint to the Deputy Commissioner seeking action. The Election Commission's voter-list revision process allows objections to be examined before names are removed. Authorities have stated that applicants will be issued notices and records will be verified before decisions are taken.