BAGALKOTE: The price of white sorghum (jola), a staple grain in North Karnataka, has crossed ₹100 per kilogram for the first time, raising concerns among consumers and owners of traditional eateries.

The grain is currently selling at ₹100 to ₹110 per kg, bringing higher returns to farmers but increasing the burden on households.

The price has nearly doubled from the earlier level of ₹40 to ₹50 per kg. It has also risen from around ₹5,000 per quintal to more than ₹10,000. The sharp increase has been attributed to a shortage of sorghum in the market and a decline in cultivation.

Bagalkote district, which earlier had around one lakh hectares under sorghum cultivation, now has only about 30,000 to 40,000 hectares. Many farmers have shifted to commercial crops such as sugarcane. Drought conditions have also affected cultivation and production, further reducing the supply of grain.

Traders say the steep prices have affected market purchases. Earlier, around two to three quintals of sorghum were sold daily, but sales have now dropped to a maximum of one quintal. Reduced cultivation has also resulted in lower arrivals from farmers.

The price rise has raised concerns over the cost of jola rotti meals, a popular staple across North Karnataka. Owners of traditional eateries, known as khanavalis, say they may have to increase meal prices if sorghum continues to become more expensive. While farmers are benefiting from the high market price, consumers and small food businesses are facing mounting costs.