BIDAR: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U.T. Khader has described Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi as a symbol of sacrifice, courage and resilience, stating that her life reflects the strength and commitment of Indian women.

Khader said that although Sonia Gandhi was born and educated abroad, she had embraced Indian culture and traditions and become an integral part of Indian society.

Tragedies in her life

Recalling the personal tragedies in her life, he said Sonia Gandhi had witnessed the assassinations of her mother-in-law and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Despite facing criticism, humiliation and political attacks, she remained committed to the Congress and played a key role in uniting the party to form the government.

He alleged that the BJP was objecting to her book even before people had properly read or understood its contents. According to him, the BJP was apprehensive about the Gandhi family’s popularity and influence among the public.

Khader also recalled the allegations against Rajiv Gandhi during the Bofors controversy. He said his contribution to strengthening India’s defence capabilities should not be ignored, adding that the Bofors artillery guns continued to be discussed in the context of national security.

Asked whether the book would benefit the Congress in the next elections, Khader said neither Sonia Gandhi nor the party viewed the issue from an electoral perspective. He said the objective was to introduce the country’s history, the legacy of an influential personality and a life of sacrifice to the public, particularly younger generations.

Reacting to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra’s remarks on financial assistance to farmers, Khader said elected representatives should participate in meaningful discussions in the Legislative Assembly.

He said Assembly sessions were meant to address the concerns of farmers, students, youth, workers and other sections of society. The ruling party and opposition should work together to find solutions.

“The Assembly is not merely a political platform; it is the voice of the people,” he said, questioning the message conveyed when representatives were unwilling to discuss farmers’ problems.

Khader urged farmers to observe the conduct of their elected representatives and support those who raised their concerns and demanded effective solutions.