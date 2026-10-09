Smriti Mandhana urged to build her own leadership path

New Delhi Former India captain Anjum Chopra believes Smriti Mandhana should establish her own identity as a leader rather than trying to fill Harmanpreet Kaur's shoes after taking charge of the Indian women's cricket team across formats. Chopra's comments come as Mandhana prepares to shoulder greater responsibility following her appointment as captain. The former India skipper believes the left-handed batter should focus on developing her own leadership style instead of comparing herself with her predecessor. According to Chopra, every captain brings different qualities and approaches to the game. Mandhana, one of India's most accomplished batters, has the opportunity to shape the team's future according to her own vision while building on the foundation laid by previous leaders. Harmanpreet has played a significant role in Indian women's cricket, leading the side through important international campaigns and helping raise the profile of the women's game. Her experience and aggressive approach have influenced the team during her tenure as captain. However, Chopra believes Mandhana does not need to replicate Harmanpreet's methods to succeed. Instead, she can identify her strengths, establish her own strategies and develop a distinct approach to managing players and making decisions on the field. Mandhana has been a key figure in India's batting line-up for several years, earning recognition for her stroke-making ability and consistency across formats. Her experience at the international level is expected to be valuable as she takes on the additional demands of captaincy. Leading a national side involves more than individual performance. Captains must manage team combinations, make tactical decisions under pressure and maintain unity within the dressing room. Mandhana will have to balance these responsibilities with her role as a leading batter. Chopra's assessment highlights the importance of allowing new leaders to develop naturally rather than judging them against those who held the position before them. With Mandhana taking charge across formats, attention will be on how she shapes India's approach and guides the team through upcoming international assignments. Her leadership journey will provide an opportunity to establish a style of her own while pursuing success for Indian women's cricket.