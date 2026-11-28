BIDAR: Tension prevailed at the Anubhava Mantapa Utsav in Bidar following a heated exchange of slogans between two groups over the demand for a separate Lingayat religious identity.

The incident occurred after BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra addressed the gathering and appealed to people to maintain unity rather than seek a separate religious identity. He said everyone should consider themselves Hindus and work together, asserting that unity was the strength of society.

Emphasising the message, “We are all one, humanity is one,” Vijayendra said people should move forward together instead of seeking separate identities for government benefits.

However, his remarks triggered strong opposition from a section of Lingayat devotees seated in front of the stage. They raised slogans demanding recognition of Lingayat as a separate religion and shouted slogans against Vijayendra.

In response, some Hindu youths raised counter-slogans supporting Sanatana Dharma and Hinduism. They shouted slogans such as “Long Live Sanatana Dharma” and “Long Live Hindu Dharma.”

The exchange soon escalated into heated arguments and a commotion between the two groups in front of the stage, disrupting the atmosphere of the cultural and religious gathering.

The incident took place in the presence of BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Basavalinga Pattadevaru, several seers and MLAs, who were seated on the dais.

The episode brought the debate over the separate Lingayat religion demand into focus, with opposing views emerging during the public event.