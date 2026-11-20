HUNSUR: Skill-based training is essential for women to become economically independent, said B.M. Tajuddin, Sub-Inspector of Nagar Police Station.

He was speaking at a certificate distribution and new training batch inauguration programme organised by Viveka Gramin Livelihood Centre, an initiative of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, at the Nagar Taluk Panchayat auditorium.

Certificates were distributed to candidates who successfully completed three-month beautician and fashion designing courses. A new batch of trainees was also inaugurated during the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Tajuddin encouraged the trainees to make effective use of the knowledge and skills gained through the courses to build independent livelihoods.

Self-reliance

Rotary Club president Dharmapura Shamanna said skill development programmes provide women with better opportunities to achieve financial independence and improve their living conditions.

Taluk Journalists’ Association president H.R. Krishnakumar said women should not be considered dependent on others. He encouraged them to utilise available opportunities, develop their abilities and start their own businesses to become self-reliant.

Viveka Gramin Livelihood Centre Senior Manager P.D. Nayak said skill-based training plays an important role in improving women’s economic conditions. He urged trainees to use their newly acquired skills through employment and self-employment and contribute to their families’ financial well-being.

Later, certificates were distributed to all candidates who had successfully completed the training. The newly enrolled trainees were also welcomed and wished success in their learning journey.

Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement Assistant Manager Raju K., Training Coordinator Chandresh and staff members Madanayaka, Umashankar, Pradeep, Shivakumar, Pallavi and Geeta were present.