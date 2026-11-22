The SIT has summoned Girish Mattannavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi for questioning in the 2012 Beltangady rape-murder case, seeking their cooperation and relevant documents as reinvestigation continues.

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is conducting a reinvestigation into the 2012 rape and murder case in Beltangady taluk, has issued notices to Girish Mattannavar and Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi, directing them to appear for questioning and submit relevant documents and information.

Confirming the development while speaking to the media, Girish Mattannavar said that SIT officials had served notices to both of them three days ago. He stated that they would appear before the investigation team next week and extend their full cooperation.

“We will appear before the SIT officials next week. The SIT is conducting a thorough investigation without missing a single detail. Therefore, we will extend our full cooperation to the investigation team,” Mattannavar said.

He also clarified the status of a petition he had filed challenging an FIR registered in connection with the SIT investigation into Dharmasthala and allegations of spreading misinformation. According to Mattannavar, the High Court dismissed his petition.

Rejecting speculation that the investigation could be stopped, he maintained that the reinvestigation would continue as planned.

“Reports claiming that the SIT investigation will be halted are far from the truth. The original FIR still stands, and the investigation will continue,” he said.

Mattannavar further clarified that no petition had been filed before any court seeking to quash the original FIR, registered as Crime No. 39/2025 at Beltangady police station. He also stated that the FIR had not been cancelled and that proceedings continued as usual.

The notices come as the SIT intensifies its investigation following the Supreme Court’s directions for a fresh probe into the case.