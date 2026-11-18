BELTHANGADY: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is re-investigating the 2012 rape and murder of a 17‑year-old girl in Belthangady taluk, has constituted a three-member medical board of expert doctors and conducted an inspection at the forest spot where the victim’s body was found.

The team visited the location as part of its efforts to examine the circumstances surrounding the crime. The inspection was aimed at determining whether the girl was murdered at the spot where her body was discovered or killed elsewhere before her body was dumped in the forest.

The medical board was constituted under the leadership of SIT chief Chetan Singh Rathore. It comprises three expert doctors, one each from Bengaluru, Haveri and Belagavi, associated with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

During the inspection, the experts examined photographs and video footage recorded when the body was first discovered. They assessed the location by considering the conditions prevailing at the time, the geographical features of the area and the available documentary evidence.

The team focused on understanding whether the original discovery site could have been the actual crime scene or whether the body had been brought there after the murder.

The inspection forms part of the SIT’s ongoing efforts to re-examine evidence and establish the sequence of events in the case. The findings and assessment of the medical experts are expected to assist the investigation in determining the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the body.