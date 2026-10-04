SIR revision, BLOs to visit homes of voters served notices, says DC Ikram Sharif

CH NEWS KALABURAGI Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit the homes of voters who have received notices during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls due to No Mapping and Logical Discrepancies, and collect the required documents for uploading on the ECI Net portal, District Election Officer Ikram Sharif said. He clarified that voters who have received notices need not necessarily appear before the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) for a hearing. Sharif said the Election Commission of India, based on its decision taken at a meeting held on September 26, 2026, has directed that voters or any adult member of their family may be allowed to attend hearings online in exceptional cases as decided by the ERO. Accordingly, necessary arrangements will be made in the district, he said. The DC said adequate numbers of assistance centres and special camps would be established to help different categories of voters, including those staying in night shelters, labourers, poor people and homeless persons. He further said the Supreme Court has upheld the declaration attached to Form-6 for the SIR exercise. In cases where SIR revision is not applicable, the prescribed forms will be used in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he clarified. The official ECI portal also provides facilities for submitting documents against SIR-2026 notices and searching names in the previous SIR electoral rolls,