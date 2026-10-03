Sienna Miller remembers her enlightening India visit

Actor Sienna Miller has recalled her 2007 visit to India, describing the experience as enlightening and sharing her admiration for the country and its people. Miller visited India nearly 20 years ago as an ambassador for Global Cool, a climate change advocacy group. Her week-long trip focused on raising awareness about climate change and supporting efforts to bring changes to environmental laws. During the visit, Miller travelled to several places, including Mumbai’s Dharavi. She also met Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who supported her campaign. “I think India is the most incredible country,” Miller said while recalling her trip. She added that she worked with several Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, and described the experience as a really enlightening trip. The actor also spoke warmly about the people she met during her time in India. She said the country has changed greatly since her visit and praised its fast-growing economy and important place in the world. Miller said India has a huge film industry and remains an incredible place. She added that she loved seeing the country, loved the people she met and would like to spend more time there. Miller, 44, is currently starring in the HBO legal drama War. She plays a Hollywood star going through a very public divorce, while Dominic West plays her estranged husband, a technology billionaire. Created by George Kay, War also features Phoebe Fox, James McArdle, Pip Torrens, Nina Sosanya, Archie Renaux and Nick Mohammed. The series premiered on HBO and HBO Max on October 1 and is streaming in India on JioHotstar. Miller’s memories show that her India visit left a lasting impression.