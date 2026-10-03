Siddheshwar Bank: Will 13 directors face disqualification?

Vijayapura Member alleges violation of 10-year tenure rule; recruitment of 60 staff challenged before High Court A member of Siddheshwar Cooperative Bank has alleged that 13 of the bank's 19 directors could face disqualification for allegedly continuing in office beyond the 10-year limit prescribed under the amended Banking Regulation Act, 2025. Addressing a press conference in Vijayapura, bank member Bheemanagouda Biradar Nagaralhuli claimed that the 13 directors had already been elected in violation of the amended provisions and that a petition seeking their removal from the board had been filed before the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court. The directors named in his allegations are Gurupadayya Gachhinamath, Sriharsha Patil, Suresh Gachhinamath, Vijayakumar Ijeri, Vaijanath Karpuramath, Vishwanath Patil, Rajendra Patil, Ramesh Bidanur, Ravindra Bijjaragi, Prakash Bagali, Soubhagya Bhogashetty, Boramma Gobbara and Saibanna Bhovi. Biradar alleged that since 13 of the 19 directors were liable for disqualification under the provision cited by him, the board would not have the required majority to take decisions. He further questioned the ongoing recruitment process, alleging that the bank was proceeding with staff appointments despite the alleged lack of a valid majority on the board. Recruitment of 60 staff challenged Biradar said a separate case had already been filed before the Kalaburagi Bench challenging the alleged illegal recruitment of 60 employees by the bank. According to him, the High Court has passed an interim order making the recruitment process subject to the final outcome of the case. He urged candidates who have applied for the recruitment to take note of the court proceedings before proceeding further.