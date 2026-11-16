KALABURAGI: Sugarcane growers in Chincholi taluk are facing mounting uncertainty following the closure of the Siddhasiri sugar factory, with thousands of hectares of standing crops ready for harvesting.

Farmers are struggling to identify alternative buyers and arrange timely harvesting, raising fears of heavy financial losses.

After investing nearly a year in cultivating the crop, growers are worried that further delays could affect both yield and sugar recovery. Sugarcane harvesting normally begins in October, but this season the process has already been delayed by nearly 45 days.

Farmers fear that if harvesting is postponed further, the crop could become overripe, develop excessive fibrous growth and begin flowering, reducing its quality and recovery.

Larger than the survey

According to Agriculture Department estimates, sugarcane is cultivated on around 2,500 hectares in the taluk. However, farmers claim the actual area is considerably higher, as several fields have not been covered by the department’s crop survey. Large areas are under cultivation in villages bordering Telangana, particularly those falling under Shadipur, Venkatapur and Kunchavaram gram panchayats.

Growers have urged the taluk administration to convene a meeting with farmers and coordinate with nearby sugar factories to ensure timely procurement and harvesting.

Last year, Siddhasiri operated regularly and crushed sugarcane without major difficulties. This season, however, the factory has remained closed due to water scarcity and the government’s failure to grant permission for ethanol production, according to local accounts.

Middlemen step in

The government has fixed the sugarcane price at ₹3,600 per tonne, but middlemen are reportedly offering farmers only ₹3,000. Growers allege that middlemen also resort to irregularities in weighing and delay payments.

“Middlemen are taking advantage of farmers’ helplessness. The administration should identify nearby sugar factories, allocate villages to them and ensure harvesting without further delay,” said Veer Shetty Patil, a grower from Anwar village.

Crops in Hodebeeranahalli, Shadipur, Dastapur, Chincholi, Degalmadi and Jilvarsha are reportedly drying up due to declining groundwater levels.

Farmers have sought a dedicated helpline through the Revenue and Agriculture Departments to provide information on procurement, harvesting and transportation. They have appealed for urgent government intervention to prevent further losses.