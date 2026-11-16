KOLAR: Advocate K.S. Narendra Babu, Kolar district president of the All India Lawyers’ Union, has urged the Centre to extend press rights and safeguards to YouTube news providers.

He submitted a memorandum to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through Ramesh, the Hakku Shirastedar at Kolar Taluk Office, on National Press Day.

Babu, who runs the YouTube channels Astro Justice 23 and Front Voice 24x7, said digital platforms had changed how people share news and raise concerns. The memorandum argued that independent news providers should receive protections similar to those available to accredited journalists.

It cited an Oxford Economics study commissioned by YouTube, which estimated that its creative ecosystem contributed over ₹18,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2025 and supported 9.6 lakh full-time-equivalent jobs. It referred to India’s 157th position in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index.

The memorandum sought changes to laws and rules governing the press, digital media and broadcasting. It called for protection of news sources, safeguards against arbitrary arrest and intimidation, and notice and a hearing before a channel is blocked. It opposed broad social media bans and classification of news providers solely by district, regional or state labels.

Babu said those who spread false information, manipulate news using artificial intelligence or engage in blackmail should face action after due inquiry. However, he said the YouTube news community should not be branded fake.

After submitting the memorandum, he urged YouTubers and independent journalists to unite to protect news reporting. Social worker Madhusudan, Ditta Kannadigara Rakshana Vedike state president Changalarayashetty, district president Saksharata Venkatesh, Supriya, Subramani and Gaganashree were present.