BIDAR: A severe drinking water crisis has gripped Bidar city even before the peak summer season, with wells and borewells drying up across several residential localities.

As groundwater levels continue to decline, residents are increasingly depending on private water tankers and municipal supplies to meet their daily requirements. The shortage has also forced some tenants to vacate rented houses, while hostels are struggling to provide sufficient water to students.

The crisis was first reported in Vidya Nagar, where several wells reportedly dried up in October. By November, the shortage had spread to Basavanagar, Rampure Colony, Kumbharwada, Gumpa, Mailoor, Allamprabhu Colony, Naubad, Pratap Nagar, Gurunagar, Mangalpet, Adarsh Colony, Sangameshwar Colony and other areas.

With private sources exhausted, families are purchasing tanker water and storing municipal supplies in drums, buckets and overhead tanks. The municipal corporation currently provides water under its 24x7 scheme on alternate days. Areas without pipeline connections are facing greater difficulties.

Vivekananda Colony resident Pandurang Itakampalli demanded that 24x7 water pipelines and household connections be extended to all localities.

The shortage has affected rental housing, with some landlords asking tenants to vacate because they cannot provide water. Several tenants have reportedly shifted their families to native villages.

Hostels are also struggling with inadequate tanker supplies. An official of a post-matric residential school said students might have to be sent home if the situation continued.

The crisis is also affecting students from Bidar studying in Hyderabad, where some residential institutions have reportedly suspended regular classes due to water shortages.

City Corporation Commissioner Surekha said complaints regarding borewell drilling had been received. She stated that the issue would be discussed with the Deputy Commissioner and that complaints about motor pumps being used to store municipal water would be verified.

Residents have urged authorities to regulate borewell drilling, improve water distribution and expand pipeline connectivity before the crisis becomes more severe.