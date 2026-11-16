RAICHUR: The 12th Raichur District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana has urged the Union Government to sanction an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Raichur and called upon the State Government to take urgent steps to promote the district’s development.

The two-day literary conference, held in Raichur on November 14 and 15, adopted several resolutions focusing on healthcare, education, irrigation, protection of the Kannada language and the welfare of Kannada-speaking people in border areas.

One of the key resolutions urged the State Government to pass a Cabinet resolution recommending the establishment of AIIMS in Raichur and submit a formal proposal to the Union Government for approval. The demand reflects the need to strengthen healthcare facilities in the district.

The conference also strongly opposed the proposed establishment of KPS model schools and demanded that the State Government immediately withdraw its decision. It further urged the government to ensure that students studying in Kannada-medium schools under the Border Area Development Board are given opportunities to pursue higher education in colleges across Karnataka.

Another resolution demanded that Kannada-speaking villages in border regions be officially recognised and notified as ‘border villages’ through a gazette notification. The conference also called for measures to address the problems faced by Kannadigas living in these areas and safeguard their linguistic and cultural interests.

The delegates called for the early commencement of work on the proposed Navali balancing reservoir across the Tungabhadra river, stating that the project would help strengthen irrigation facilities.

The resolutions were adopted in the presence of the District Kannada Sahitya Parishat president and office-bearers of the conference reception committee.

The conference expressed hope that the government would take the demands seriously and implement them without delay. It emphasised that improved healthcare and education, protection of Kannada, better irrigation infrastructure and balanced development were essential for Raichur district.

The resolutions collectively highlighted the long-standing demands of the district and sought coordinated action from both the State and Union governments.