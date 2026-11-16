YADGIR: Chilli farmers in Shahapur are facing the prospect of heavy financial losses after canal water supply was stopped just as their crops entered the crucial flowering stage.

With fields drying up, growers have appealed to the authorities to restore irrigation through a rotational water supply system (warabandi) for at least two more months.

Farmers say even a limited supply of water at regular intervals could help save a portion of the standing crop and reduce their losses.

Byadagi and Guntur

Growers in the region have traditionally cultivated commercial chilli varieties, particularly Byadagi and Guntur. However, last year’s falling market prices and excessive rainfall had already caused significant losses. Despite these setbacks, farmers took up cultivation again this season, hoping for better returns.

“We invested nearly ₹1 lakh per acre in chilli cultivation. Last year, we suffered losses due to falling prices and excessive rainfall. This year, we cultivated the crop despite several uncertainties. Now, watching the plants dry up due to the lack of water is heartbreaking. We do not know what lies ahead,” distressed farmers said.

Paddy versus chilli

Farmers in the Krishna command area said good rainfall during the initial part of the season encouraged them to sow chilli, with the expectation that canal water would be available later. However, a subsequent dry spell created uncertainty over irrigation. Inadequate rainfall in neighbouring Maharashtra reportedly further affected water availability in reservoirs.

Chilli growers have alleged that political pressure from certain leaders claiming to represent farmers’ organisations resulted in continued canal water supply to protect paddy crops, leaving chilli cultivators without adequate irrigation.

They said the Irrigation Advisory Committee’s decision should have been implemented through a rotational distribution system to ensure fair allocation of water.

No assurance on water

Farmers also expressed frustration over what they described as a lack of support and double standards among certain organisations.

Growers have expressed disappointment over the absence of a clear assurance from the government and irrigation officials regarding further water releases.

With investments of nearly ₹1 lakh per acre at stake, they have urged the authorities to intervene immediately, implement warabandi and continue canal water supply for two months to protect the remaining crop.