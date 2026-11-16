Excise Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda highlighted agriculture and dairy farming as vital sources of rural income and urged bipartisan cooperation to overcome inadequate financial support.

ARSIKERE: Karnataka Excise Minister and Hassan district in-charge Minister K.M. Shivalinge Gowda stressed the need to strengthen cooperative institutions by providing them with additional funds to improve farmers’ financial condition.

He called for a non-partisan movement to protect the interests of farmers and dairy producers and expand interest-free loan facilities.

He was speaking at the 73rd Cooperative Week celebrations held at Valmiki Community Hall in Arsikere. The event was organised under the theme of creating a favourable environment through technology, skills and professional services for the growth of cooperative institutions.

The Minister said agriculture and dairy farming were important sources of income for rural families. However, inadequate financial support was preventing many farmers from expanding their activities. He urged political leaders to set aside party differences and work together to improve farmers’ livelihoods.

Interest-free loans for dairy farmers

Gowda said farmers rearing two or three cows alongside agriculture needed better access to financial assistance. He observed that producing 20 to 30 litres of milk daily could provide farming families with a steady additional income.

He said he had raised the issue at a Cabinet meeting, stressing the need to strengthen cooperative institutions that provide loans to farmers. He pointed out that commercial bank loans carrying interest rates of 8% to 10% could increase farmers’ financial burden and affect the profitability of dairy farming.

Hassan Dairy supports thousands of families

The Minister praised Hassan Dairy for supporting thousands of families through dairy farming. He said the milk union had played an important role in providing livelihoods and strengthening the district’s rural economy.

He also highlighted the demand for Karnataka’s milk, particularly Hassan-produced milk, across the country. He said the demand for Hassan milk among consumers, including defence personnel, reflected its popularity.

Nandini products find overseas markets

Gowda recalled spotting a shop displaying a ‘Nandini Products’ signboard during his visit to a European country. He said he was told that demand for the products was strong.

He added that dairy farming was no longer limited to selling raw milk. Value-added dairy products were opening new markets and creating better income opportunities for farmers and milk producers.

The Minister said agriculture, dairy farming and cooperative institutions were closely connected. Strengthening these sectors through better financial support and resources was essential to reducing farmers’ debt burden and achieving rural economic development.