GADAG: The District Bal Bhavan organised a district-level Kalashree competition to mark Children’s Day, providing children with an opportunity to showcase their talents.

The competition was organised jointly by the State Bal Bhavan Society, Bengaluru, the Zilla Panchayat, the Department of Women and Child Development and the District Bal Bhavan, Gadag.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Mukul Jain inaugurated the programme. Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated Bal Bhavan for providing a platform for children to develop their talents.

Dr. Rajendra S. Gadad, president of the District Children’s Literature Council, Gadag, attended as a chief guest. He compared children to blossoming flowers and said such competitions would support their overall development. He also appreciated the District Bal Bhavan for organising activities for children.

S.B. Magadi, Principal of Municipal College, Gadag, wished the participants success and expressed hope that district-level winners would perform well in the state-level competition.

The programme was presided over by Radha G. Mannur, Deputy Director of the Department of Women and Child Development. In her presidential address, she said Bal Bhavan conducts various activities for the overall development of children. She encouraged participants to accept both victory and defeat equally and work towards winning awards at the state level.

Jayashree R., an official of the Women and Child Development Department, also wished the participants success.

Ravi Umachagi, Programme Coordinator of the District Bal Bhavan, Gadag, compered the programme.