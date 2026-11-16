VIJAYAPURA: Vijayapura district is set to witness a major industrial expansion with Reliance Consumer Products Limited establishing a new industrial unit with an investment exceeding ₹1,600 crore at the Mulawad Industrial Area in Basavana Bagewadi taluk.

The project is expected to contribute to the creation of 10,000 to 12,000 jobs in the district, with priority promised to eligible youth from families that have surrendered land for industrial development.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development and District In-charge Minister Dr. M.B. Patil announced this after performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the Reliance project. He said the government was committed to decentralising industrial development beyond Bengaluru and creating employment opportunities in northern Karnataka.

The minister said Vijayapura was gradually emerging as an industrial destination. Janit Energy Solutions has been allotted 20 acres for a windmill tower manufacturing unit, while Hightech Pipes is planning an investment of around ₹250 crore. Tera Circuits and several other companies have also expressed interest in establishing industries in the district.

Companies including Meta Group, Euler Motors, Suzlon Energy, Ezaki, Wings Vitara, Refex Industries, Tombo Imaging, Servotech Power Systems and Hindustan Coca-Cola have reportedly shown interest in investing. The second unit of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited at Ittangihal is also expected to generate around 500 jobs.

Patil emphasised the need to establish food processing industries to add value to locally grown pomegranates, lemons and grapes, helping farmers secure better prices. He said the government aimed to develop Vijayapura on the lines of Maharashtra’s Baramati by integrating irrigation, agriculture, dairy farming and industrial growth.

Patil said families who had given up agricultural land for industrial projects would receive priority in recruitment, particularly for permanent jobs. He directed officials to resolve pending land acquisition issues and ensure appropriate compensation to eligible farmers.

Basavana Bagewadi MLA Shivanand Patil described the Reliance project as a major milestone for Mulawad and urged the company to prioritise local candidates, especially families affected by land acquisition.

Nagathan MLA Vittal Katakdhond, former MLA Raju Alagur, KIADB CEO Govind Reddy, Reliance representatives Arpan Basu and Ketan Modi, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi and other officials, public representatives and farmers attended the programme.