Hundreds of midday meal workers protested in Kalaburagi, opposing the State government’s plan to outsource the scheme to private cluster kitchens.

KALABURAGI: Hundreds of midday meal workers staged a protest in Kalaburagi, opposing the State government’s proposal to introduce cluster kitchens and outsource the school midday meal scheme to private agencies.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Karnataka State Akshara Dasoha Employees’ Association.

The workers assembled at Jagat Circle and took out a march to the Zilla Panchayat office, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposal. They urged the government to entrust the entire responsibility of preparing and serving midday meals to the existing cooking staff instead of handing over the programme to private organisations.

The protesters expressed strong displeasure over the reported plan to establish one cluster kitchen for every 10 schools. Under the proposed arrangement, private agencies would be entrusted with preparing meals for students across multiple schools.

The workers said the proposal was reportedly being considered following representations from schoolteachers seeking relief from the additional workload involved in managing the midday meal scheme.

However, they questioned the government’s approach, arguing that if managing the scheme had become an additional burden for teachers, the responsibility should be completely entrusted to the existing midday meal workers rather than outsourced to private agencies.

They pointed out that thousands of workers were already engaged in preparing and serving meals to schoolchildren and depended on the programme for their livelihoods. Introducing cluster kitchens and involving private organisations, they warned, could threaten their employment and adversely affect their rights.

The association demanded that the government abandon the proposal and safeguard the jobs and interests of existing midday meal workers. The protesters urged the authorities to recognise the contribution of cooking staff and ensure that they continue to handle the preparation and distribution of meals in schools.

They reiterated that the existing workforce should be entrusted with the scheme’s full responsibility rather than displaced by private agencies.