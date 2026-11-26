Kalaburagi officials have assigned sugarcane from villages served by the idle Siddasiri factory to three other mills for crushing.

KALABURAGI: The Siddasiri Sugar Factory in Chincholi is out of operation for the 2026–27 season. Deputy Commissioner Ikram Shariff issued an order directing three mills to collect and crush cane from villages in Siddasiri’s designated buying area. The order covers villages in Chincholi, Kalagi, Chittapur and Sedam taluks.

Shariff directed each mill to harvest the cane from its assigned villages on time. He also ordered the mills to pay farmers at the fixed rates and within the set deadline. The arrangement covers the transport of harvested cane from the villages to the mills that will crush it.

Mills assigned to handle cane from the Chincholi region are organising harvesting crews. Crews are expected to start work in the Chincholi and Kalagi areas in the first week of December.

Shariff told farmers in the four taluks that their cane would be harvested on time. He asked them to let the mills assigned to their villages carry out the harvest.

Where the cane will go

Cane from assigned villages in Chincholi taluk will go to the NSL Sugar Factory in Bhusanur, in Aland taluk. The Renuka Sugar Factory in Afzalpur will take cane from Kalagi taluk. The KPR Sugar Factory in Chinamagera, in Afzalpur taluk, will take cane from Chittapur and Sedam taluks.