MYSURU: In a significant statement that could trigger fresh political speculation in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday reiterated that he will not contest the next Assembly election, citing his advancing age and the physical demands of electoral politics.

“I am now 80 years old. Though my supporters want me to contest the next election, it has become difficult for me to move around as actively as I used to. Considering my age and physical limitations, I have decided not to contest the next election,” Siddaramaiah told mediapersons in Mysuru.

The announcement is politically significant, coming from a leader who has spent more than four decades in electoral politics and emerged as one of the Congress party’s most influential mass leaders in Karnataka. However, his decision not to contest does not, by itself, amount to an announcement of retirement from public life or active politics.

Responding sharply to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s allegation that the Congress leadership was sidelining him, the former CM dismissed the charge as baseless.

Clarifying the controversy over his seating arrangement at the launch of a book by Sonia Gandhi, he said he had arrived late for the programme and had occupied an available seat in the fifth row. “There was no question of anyone insulting or sidelining me. I arrived late and sat wherever a seat was available. I have already clarified the matter,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s political journey has been marked by perseverance, ideological shifts and a remarkable rise from grassroots politics to the highest executive office in Karnataka.

His rise was considerably strengthened by his advocacy of the AHINDA (minorities, backward classes and Dalits) social coalition, which helped him build a formidable political base across Karnataka.

For a leader who has repeatedly bounced back from electoral defeats, political realignments and leadership challenges, the announcement that he will not contest another election marks a potentially defining moment in his long political career.