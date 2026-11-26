MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the Constitution Day celebrations held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in Mysuru on Thursday and paid floral tributes to portraits of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram.

He also read out the Preamble to the Constitution.

He garlanded the statues of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Mahatma Gandhi and the Preamble of the Constitution in front of the Town Hall.

Former ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Tanveer Sait and H.M. Revanna, besides serving and former legislators and local public representatives, were also present.