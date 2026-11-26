BENGALURU: Officials and staff members at the Greater Bengaluru Authority celebrated Constitution Day with a solemn ceremony honoring the founding values of the Indian Republic. Marking the historic adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, senior civic administrators gathered at the authority headquarters to pay tribute to its chief architect, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Special Commissioners Nitish and Lakshmipriya led the morning observance by offering floral tributes at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar located on the Greater Bengaluru Authority premises. Standing alongside department heads and civic employees, the senior officers reflected on Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring vision for democratic governance, social justice, and equal rights for every citizen.

Following the floral homage, officials and staff members assembled together to collectively read aloud the Preamble to the Constitution of India. Through the recitation, civic personnel reaffirmed their shared dedication to upholding the core constitutional ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity in their daily public service and urban administration across Bengaluru.

Deputy Commissioner Ravindra, Assistant Commissioner Girish Nandan, and Deputy Commissioner Lakshmidevi attended the gathering along with numerous officers and administrative employees. Similar observances were also held across constituent civic bodies, including the Bengaluru West City Corporation, where officials echoed the pledge to protect democratic principles and serve residents with fairness and accountability.

Observed nationwide every year as Samvidhan Diwas since 2015, Constitution Day serves as an important reminder for public institutions to place constitutional morality and citizen welfare at the center of governance. At the Greater Bengaluru Authority, speakers emphasized that translating these timeless principles into responsive civic work, transparent administration, and inclusive urban development remains the truest tribute to the framers of the Constitution.